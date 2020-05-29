Andrew "Andy" L. Gahret, age 42 of Union City, Indiana passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. Andy was born to James & Mary (Spain) Gahret. He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He loved the sunsets, watching storms, looking at the stars, being outdoors; and would try to get everyone to laugh. Andy loved spending time with his children and making them happy.
Survived by parents James & Mary Gahret: brother Joshua Gahret: children Andrew Gahret, Jr.; Preston Gahret; Cinsearay Gahret: many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Nolan Gahret; Clara Hart; Forrest & Alice Spain: aunts Elizabeth Yaney; Judith Worthen; Linda Mann; Juanita Quinn; Patricia Worthen: uncle Butch Gahret.
Services for Andy were previously held at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, and a private burial will be at a later date at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to offset expenses, and create an account for his surviving children. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 29 to Jun. 9, 2020.