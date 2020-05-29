Andrew L. "Andy" Gahret
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" L. Gahret, age 42 of Union City, Indiana passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. Andy was born to James & Mary (Spain) Gahret. He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. He loved the sunsets, watching storms, looking at the stars, being outdoors; and would try to get everyone to laugh. Andy loved spending time with his children and making them happy.
Survived by parents James & Mary Gahret: brother Joshua Gahret: children Andrew Gahret, Jr.; Preston Gahret; Cinsearay Gahret: many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Nolan Gahret; Clara Hart; Forrest & Alice Spain: aunts Elizabeth Yaney; Judith Worthen; Linda Mann; Juanita Quinn; Patricia Worthen: uncle Butch Gahret.
Services for Andy were previously held at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, and a private burial will be at a later date at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to offset expenses, and create an account for his surviving children. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 29 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved