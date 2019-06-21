Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela M. Hall. View Sign Service Information Reichard Funeral Home 400 West Deerfield Road Union City , IN 47390 (765)-964-3400 Send Flowers Obituary





Angela M. Hall, 56, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Pine Knoll in Winchester, IN. She was born January 29, 1963 in Bellefontaine, OH the daughter of Clyde and Karlene Burnside Kennedy.Angie lived an incredibly impactful life. She was strong, amazingly strong. She was selfless, she spent her entire life placing the needs of others before her own. Anyone that had the privilege of getting to know Angie was able to witness her kindness, compassion, style, beauty, and witty sense of humor. Angie was the epitome of a great wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her entire world.She absolutely loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed hosting get-togethers and cooking for her family. Everyone says their mother is the best cook but Angie's children have news for them - she actually was. Her family will never forget her love for Christmas time. Angie was always eager to shower them with Christmas candy and presents. Angie left no grandchild unspoiled. So much so that she created her own personal petting zoo for them. Angie loved caring for her animals and shared this passion with her grandbabies. Angie's legacy and the values she lived by will never be forgotten by her family.Survivors include her husband, James Hall; children, Ty (Lacey) Thacker of Arcanum, OH, Jesse (Whitley) Thacker of Union City, IN, Kyle (Ashley) Thacker of Winchester, IN; grandchildren, Kierra, Jet, Jack, Dash, Aberrey and Lex; siblings, Steve (Nona) Kennedy of Gettysburg, OH, Dave (Ruth) Kennedy of West Liberty, OH, Victoria (Mike) Goins of Arcanum, OH; mother, Karlene Kennedy of Arcanum, OH; nieces and nephews also.A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm (with visitation starting at 3:30 pm) Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Newcomer West Side Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to the family with envelopes available at the funeral home.

