Ann L. Magee, of Winchester, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020, with cancer. She was the eldest of three children, with a sister and a brother. She was 79. Ann moved to Winchester in 2014, to be closer to her daughter. Her and her husband moved here from Robinson, Ill. Her husband Kurt had passed away in 2017. Over the years of her life she was a stay at home mom, worked at Wernle Children's Home, was a para legal for a law firm in Detroit before retiring and moving to Robinson. Ann loved working on her family history, bible study, art projects, gardening, reading, sewing, and loved to watch movies. Ann was a member of the DAR, which she was very proud of.
Ann was born December 10, 1940 to Ben and Louise (Leppert) Leslie, who are both deceased. She is survived by a sister Carolyn Leslie, and a brother James Leslie. She leaves behind five children, Debbie Norton, Patty (Tom) Harshman, Thomas (Tamara) Peterec, Kerry (Jerry) Darnold, Tim (Missy) Peterec. She has twelve grandchildren, Jamie Peterec, Terri Harshman, Ashley Cole, Stephanie Mifsud, Matt Harshman, Alex Peterec, Abby Peterec, Erika Darnold, Jeff Darnold, Brittany Peterec, Lindsey Peterec, Hanna Peterec. Thirteen Great-grandchildren, Damian, Peyton, Scott, Luke, Autumn, Trick, Tali, Blakeleigh, Jase, Kason, Kade, Winston, Paisley.
Walker Funeral Home is taking care arrangements. Due to Covid, there will be a family grave side service only. In lieu of flowers the family would like everyone to make a memorial donation to: Journey Home, 325 South Oak St., Winchester, IN 47394
Her family would like to thank Hospice of Reid for all of their care. A special thanks to Tracy and Rebecca. For all your knowledge, care, and compassion. We could not have gotten through this without you.
