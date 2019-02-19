Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio "Tony" Benavidez. View Sign

Antonio "Tony" Benavidez, 79, of Union City, Ohio, formerly of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, February, 17, 2019 at Lutheran Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born January 15, 1940 in Nixon, Texas, to the late Ramon and Herlinda (Trigo) Benavidez.

After graduating high school, Tony served in the United States Air Force, during which time he married the love of his life, Oralia Garza on June 29, 1963. Together, they came to Van Wert in 1965 where Tony began working at Kennedy Kit. From there he moved on to work for B. F. Goodrich in Woodburn, IN. He owned and operated the Union City Country Club in Union City, OH for 40 years, spending much of his time there.

In his younger days, Tony was athletic and played football, basketball and several other sports. As he grew older, he turned to bowling, playing cards and golf.

Tony was a member of St. Mary's Church in Union City, the Van Wert American Legion and VFW, the Elks, the Moose Lodge and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his sons: Joseph Benavidez of Lima; Carlos Benavidez of Union City, OH; Ramon Randall Benavidez of Greenville; brothers: Ramon (Elsa) Benavidez of Van Wert; Tim (Amy) Trigo of Monroe, IN; sisters: Lupe (Armando) Aguire; Rosa (Jerry) Miricle; Catherine (Larry ) Green; all of Van Wert; grandchildren: Nicholas, Xavier "Seve" and Tiffany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Ora and their children, Laura and Ramon; sister, Alcaria Gutierrez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Fr. Stan Szybka and Deacon Elias Pina, co-celebrants. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 P.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home with a Time of Remembrance at 7 P.M. led by Rev. Dave Ray.

