Ardith A. Rohrer, age 78, of Union City, Ohio, died May 22, 2019 at Reid Health, Richmond, IN.

She was born September 12, 1940 in Randolph County, IN, to the late Gerald and Ruth (Potter) Addington. On May 23, 1959, she married Jerry Rohrer Sr., who survives.

Also surviving are her children, Leroy Rohrer of Union City, OH, Jim Rohrer of Bell Center, OH, Gary (Freda) Rohrer of Portland, IN, Paul (Janet) Rohrer of Fort Recovery and Nick Rohrer (Karen Poge) of Fort Recovery; siblings, Nila King of Union City, IN, Susie (Arnold) Norton of Union City, IN, Sandy (Keith) Imel of Fort Recovery, Dave (Donita) Addington of Hope, IN and Mark (Tonya) Addington of Union City, IN; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorinda Addington of Union City, IN; a very special family friend, Marge Bloomer of Union City, IN; in-law, Ernie Rohrer Sr. of Fort Recovery, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is a brother, Bill Addington.

She was a 1959 graduate of the former Madison Township High School, Jay County, IN. She worked at the former Union City Body Company and Workhorse, both of Union City, IN.

Ardith was a member of the Local UAW #494 Retirees, Union CIty, IN and attended the Church of the Nazarene, Fort Recovery. The highlight of her life was spending two weeks in Hawaii with her husband, Jerry. She was known as the "Rhubarb Lady" in the local area. Every May she shared trunk loads of rhubarb with all she encountered, along with her favorite rhubarb recipe.

Services are 10:30 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, the Rev. Dennis Kelley, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Fort Recovery.

Calling is 1:00 pm-5:00 pm Monday and 9:30 am-10:30 am Tuesday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

Contributions can be made to the or Reid Health Hospice.

