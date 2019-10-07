|
|
Barbara Ann (McCulloch) Geyer, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Robert and Esther (Girt) McCulloch.
Barbara graduated from Central High School. She was co-owner of Geyer Chevrolet and also owned Geyer Travel Times. Barbara was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society, Delta Theta Tau Society, the Winchester Rotary Club, and the Athena Club. She loved to travel and was an avid reader, mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Julia Ann Owens of Winchester and Cynthia Sue (Tom) Bair of Rochester, IN; her brother, James McCulloch of Garrett, IN; six grandchildren, Scott (Kristen) Wolfe of Winchester, James Wolfe of Los Lounes, New Mexico, Christopher (Kerri) Bair of Winter Garden FL, Matthew Bair of Indianapolis, Jill (companion Dave Sumner) Bair of Naples, FL, and Tessa (fiancé Seth Miller), of Greenwood, IN; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill D. Geyer; a sister, Mary Lou Sutton; and a brother, Robert McCulloch.
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne, IN.
Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday October 9, as well as an hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N Meridian St, Winchester, IN 47394 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 942 E Washington St, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019