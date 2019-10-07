Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Geyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann (McCulloch) Geyer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann (McCulloch) Geyer Obituary
Barbara Ann (McCulloch) Geyer, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Robert and Esther (Girt) McCulloch.
Barbara graduated from Central High School. She was co-owner of Geyer Chevrolet and also owned Geyer Travel Times. Barbara was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society, Delta Theta Tau Society, the Winchester Rotary Club, and the Athena Club. She loved to travel and was an avid reader, mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Julia Ann Owens of Winchester and Cynthia Sue (Tom) Bair of Rochester, IN; her brother, James McCulloch of Garrett, IN; six grandchildren, Scott (Kristen) Wolfe of Winchester, James Wolfe of Los Lounes, New Mexico, Christopher (Kerri) Bair of Winter Garden FL, Matthew Bair of Indianapolis, Jill (companion Dave Sumner) Bair of Naples, FL, and Tessa (fiancé Seth Miller), of Greenwood, IN; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill D. Geyer; a sister, Mary Lou Sutton; and a brother, Robert McCulloch.
A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne, IN.
Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday October 9, as well as an hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N Meridian St, Winchester, IN 47394 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 942 E Washington St, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now