Barbara H. Wisner 46, went to be with the lord after a long year and a half battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 19, l974 in Louisville, Kentucky to John Barry & Sharon Cabble Lovell Hagan. Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Academy (Catholic School) in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Jefferson Community College and University of Louisville after that. While attending college Barbara also worked at First Source Solutions and remained working there for over 20 years.
She was a loving mother and wife who loved the Lord and her family very much. She enjoyed gardening, animals, antiques, cooking and shopping with her sister and sister-in-law. Barbara loved living in the country where she spent time with her German Shepherds and a small flock of chickens.
She is survived by her husband of 15 Yrs. Wes Wisner; 2 sons, Chase Austin Wisner, Grant Douglas John Wisner both of Lynn, Indiana; mother, Sharon Hagan; Uncle, Neil (Shirley) Lovell; sister, Jennifer (Daniel) Mellick all of Louisville, Ky; Mother and Father-in-law Doug and Elaine Wisner, Union City, Indiana.
Preceded by her father, John Barry Hagan.
Services will be held Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana with calling from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Wednesday. Burial will follow in the New Lisbon Cemetery with Pastor Andy Price officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com.