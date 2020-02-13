|
|
Barbara Ilene (Kindell) Elliott, 85, of Union City, IN passed away early Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice of Greenville, OH. She was born February 14, 1934 in Union City, OH the daughter of Glenn and Gladys (Davis) Kindell.
Barbara retired in 2004 after more than 20 years as a nurses aid with Union City Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, John Michael Dillon of Covington, LA, Glenn Patrick Dillon of Deridder, LA and Edward Matthew Dillon of Moss Bluff, LA; two daughters, Vanessa McKee of Union City, IN and Vicki Burkholder of Columbus, OH; ten grandchildren, Meranda, Andrew, Chelsea, Kirsti, Kyle, Madison, Aubrey, Mia, Vincent and Addie; and four great grandchildren, Hunter Cox Ryder, Matthew Dublin, Rynn Renee Dublin and Mason Cruise Dillon. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffery Scott Dillon; a daughter, Macia Simpson; and a grandson, Brook McDavid.
At Barbara's request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation was selected. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25, 2020