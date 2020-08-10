1/1
Barbara J. Hinkle
1932 - 2020
Barbara J. Hinkle, 88, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on June 22, 1932, in Winchester, to Forest and Lela (Coddington) Benson.
Barb was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School. She worked at several area nursing homes as a cook. Barb attended the Union Street Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Aliese Smith of Winchester; son, Greg (Terri) Moore of Winchester; a brother, James (Pat) Benson of Union City, IN; a sister, Patricia Simpson of Stanford, KY; her beloved grand dog Peewee; and several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Albert R. Moore; her second husband, Lewis Hinkle; her brothers, Richard Benson and Ralph Benson; and sisters, Mary Richardson and Melva Blocher.
A graveside service for Barb will be at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Fountain Park Cemetery, in Winchester, with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fountain Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
