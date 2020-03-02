|
Barbara "Bobbi" Jean Barnes (84) passed away peacefully under the tender care of her family on February 28th, 2020 after a long chronic illness. Services to celebrate the life of Barbara Barnes will be held at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, Indiana on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family may call from 12 to 2 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth E. Barnes, as well as her parents, Nellie Genevieve Mason (née Achors) and Floyd H. Mason. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Allan Barnes and her daughter Krista Jean Cole (née Barnes) and her husband Tom Cole. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Gaddy (née Barnes) and her husband Josh Gaddy, Jessica Nocero (née Barnes) and her husband David Nocero, Timothy Cole and his wife Dana Cole, Stacy Barnes, and Viola Cole. Kenny leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren, Zachary Kenneth Gaddy (named for his great-grandfather), Marissa Carmen Nocero, Deacon Patrick Nocero, James Dean Cole and Raven Miller.
Barbara's Story:
Barbara was born on January 5th, 1936 in Clinton County, Indiana. She grew up on a modest farm, and was an avid reader and writer. Barbara married the love of her life, Kenny Barnes in 1952. Barbara worked at Backstay Welt, Anchor Hocking Glass, and also as a nurse's aide at Randolph County hospital before starting her family. She was a vivacious woman who loved to visit with friends and family. She was a member of the Tecumseh Lodge in Lebanon, Indiana and also participated in the Ball State Archeology Club. Through both of these, she carefully curated her family history and the history of her Native ancestors. Barbara was an active member of the Writer's Club in Randolph County and spent most of her days diligently documenting the world around her.
Barbara was an accomplished homemaker; providing a warm and loving place for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to congregate. Barbara loved to cook and kept her home as neat as a pin. She filled the home with beautiful paintings and flower arrangements that she made herself. She sewed all of the curtains in their spacious home, and still made time to write long letters to family and friends around the country. She and Kenny had several dogs whom she doted on and loved dearly. But, Barbara's heart rested with her family; she spent her days playing board games, cards, and doing crafts with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Barbara was much beloved by her family and her community and her presence will be greatly missed.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2020