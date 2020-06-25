Barbara Jean Cassell, 88, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Richmond. She was born in Winchester, on August 25, 1931, to D. Cedrick and Elma Jean (Cougill) Amburn.
Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Farmland High School and obtained an associate's degree from Indiana Business College. She retired after 30 years from Marsh Supermarkets where she was a benefits administrator. Barbara enjoyed walking, her pets, and having lunch with friends.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Douglass; two sisters, Linda Harper and Jacque Burelison; two grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Cassell; a daughter, Deborah Ulmer; and a sister, Sherrill Bond.
There will be no services for Barbara.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.