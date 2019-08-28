|
Barbara Louise Huddleston, 92, formerly of Union City, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning August 28, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana. A daughter of the late Carl and Hazel (Clifton) Butler, Barbara was born in Henry County on April 18, 1927. She was raised in the Dublin community and graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City with the class of 1946 Barbara's family meant the world to her and caring for them was her greatest joy. She was an excellent cook and her food was enjoyed by all. In her leisure, Barbara enjoyed playing cards and entertaining. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Dale (Claudia) Huddleston of Louisville, KY and Gary (Lynn) Huddleston of Wabash; daughter in-law, Teri (John) Ditslear of Noblesville; grandchildren, Jill (Patrick) Davidson, Scott ( Elisha) Huddleston, Craig (Noelle) Huddleston, Alice (Scott) Beane, Jessica Huddleston, Sarah Moreno, Kyle (Michaela) Watson, Clay Ditslear, Casey Dugan, Ellie (Michael) Chenault, Jared Weitzel; sister, Janet Monger of Bainbridge, GA; several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Huddleston on October 5, 2015. They were married in Dublin on June 6, 1948; son, David Huddleston; brothers, Donald, Claude, Horace, Carl Jr. and Jack Butler; sisters, Doris Loomis, Donna Jean Rihm and Margarette Henry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday August 30th.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019