Benjamin Eley, of Farmland Indiana, died unexpectedly in his home in Farmland on December 9th, 2019, at the age of 32.
Benjamin was born on May 24th, 1987 in Winchester, Indiana to David and the late Pamela (Cox) Eley. He put his faith in Christ at age 10. Benjamin finished school then became self-employed, enjoying work in the construction and trucking industries. Although he enjoyed the racing sports, his favorite hobby was spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, loving, hardworking person who never met a stranger.
Benjamin is survived by his father, David Eley; siblings, Heather (Jason) Coffey, Elijah (Elizabeth) Eley, Joshua (Amanda) Eley, Jessica (Jason) Tinsman, Jacob (Regan) Eley, Samuel Eley, Josiah (Taylor) Eley, Rebekah (Mervin) Schwartz, Daniel Eley, Esther Eley, and Rachel Eley; grandparents, Wilmer Eley, Austin (Letha) Cox; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Eley; and grandmothers Phyllis Eley and Rosalyn Cox.
A public viewing will be held at Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, Indiana on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5-8pm. A funeral is scheduled at the same location at 11am on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a burial to follow at the Brick Memorial Park Cemetery in Union City, Indiana. Pastor Andy Phipps will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Benjamin's life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019