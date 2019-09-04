|
Bentley Robert Lee Harris passed away on July 26, 2019. He was the son of Ryan Harris and Taylor Gabbard of Winchester.
Bentley survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Mary (Jake) Williams of Redkey, IN, and James Harris of Lynn, Indiana; maternal grandparents, April (Dillan Morefield) of Winchester, Indiana and Chad (Becky) Gabbard of Saratoga; aunts and uncles, David Harris, Travis Harris, Michelle Harris, Tori Harris, Tyler Gabbard, Blake (Kindra Luttman) Gabbard; Conner and Carter; and cousin Greyson Gabbard.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Essex; aunt Alexis Gabbard and uncle, Chad Gabbard, Jr.
A service to celebrate Bentley's life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Angela Smiley officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019