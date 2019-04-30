Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth E. (Wynn) Delk. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Beth E. (Wynn) Delk, 67, of Lynn, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on January 29, 1952, in Winchester, to Flannery "Doc" and Bertha Mae (Collins) Wynn.

Beth was a 1970 graduate of the Winchester Community High School. She retired as owner of the B&B Café in Lynn. Beth attended the United Pentecostal Church in Winchester. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family.

Beth is survived by her husband Randy Delk of Lynn; a daughter, Stephanie (Aron) Denney of Winchester; a son, Rick (Billie) Sanders of Winchester; 7 grandchildren; and five siblings, George (Madonna) Phelps, Donna (Frank) Tucker, Becky (Jerry) Hall, Connie (Dan) Monroe, and Tim (Linda) Wynn.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Heather Nicole Sanders; a son, Rex Collins Delk; and a brother, Kevin Jacobs.

A service to celebrate Beth's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Farmland.

Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, as well as an hour before services on Friday, all at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

