Bettie Bolinger Garner, 92, of Westfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1928, to Harry and Alice (Daugherty) Ullom in Farmland, Indiana.
Bettie worked for the Civil Service and the US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS). She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed music, playing the piano, traveling, ballroom dancing, sewing, growing flowers, interior decorating and sunsets over the water. Bettie was a big fan of the Indiana Pacers, and rarely missed a game.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Bolinger Theurer (Dennis); son, Randy Bolinger (Adrienne); granddaughters, Stacey Bolinger Lindsley (Craig), Melissa Bolinger Akpabio (Uwem), Julie Bolinger Breininger (Micah), Casey Anderson Culberson (Clint), and Valerie Anderson McKim (Matt); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jayma, Paige, Madison, Logan & Luke Lindsley, Evan & Ellie Akpabio, Greyson Breininger, Birdie & Beck Culberson, Knox & Hayes McKim; son-in-law, Michael Anderson; sister, Donna Moore; brother, Gary Ullom (Marilyn); cousin, Barbara Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 26 years, Robert Bolinger; her daughter, Rebecca Bolinger Anderson; and her husband of 4 years, Marvin Garner.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Wellbrooke of Westfield and Premier Hospice for all the care, kindness, and love, given to Bettie.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Farmland, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or www.bcrf.org.
