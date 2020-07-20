Betty I. Sutton, age 95, a resident of Winchester, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home in Winchester. She was a former Portland resident
Betty was born on November 24, 1924, in Portland, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Priest) Bye. She attended the Sugar Grove Church of the Nazarene in rural Pennville. Betty enjoyed sewing, especially making doll clothes. She also enjoyed puzzles and baking for her family and friends.
Betty married Willis M. Nichols on May 10, 1943 and he passed away on September 26, 1959. She later married Robert Sutton on July 1, 1961 and he passed away on June 29, 2011.
Survivors include:
3 daughters: Kay Harris – Portland, Indiana
Naomi Shores (husband Todd) - Winchester, Indiana
Rose Anne Lanning – Winchester, Indiana
1 son: Tommy Sutton – Indianapolis, Indiana
1 sister: Jeanne Yocum (husband Richard) – Louisville, Kentucky
Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two children, Raymond "Eddy" Nichols and Carole Wolfe.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.
Services to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Coleman Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Little Salamonia Cemetery, southeast of Portland.
Memorials may be directed towards Harrisville Youth Group.
