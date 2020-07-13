Betty J. Baker, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana. She was born on October 26, 1939, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Merritt and Vera (Tucker) Garringer.
Betty was a graduate of Jefferson High School. She was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed reading, gardening and was a pet lover. She loved to watch westerns.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Jeffery (Marjorie) Baker of Bristol, IN, Jamey Baker of Winchester, Joseph (Jennifer) Baker of Farmland, Jason (Fiancée Treva Wyatt) Baker of Cassopolis, MI; a sister, Bonnie Shaneyfelt of Winchester; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Baker whom passed away in 1996; two brothers, Bennie Garringer and Joe Garringer; and a daughter-in-law, Zaneatta A. Baker.
A graveside service for Betty will be at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.