1/1
Betty J. Baker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Baker, 80, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana. She was born on October 26, 1939, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Merritt and Vera (Tucker) Garringer.
Betty was a graduate of Jefferson High School. She was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed reading, gardening and was a pet lover. She loved to watch westerns.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Jeffery (Marjorie) Baker of Bristol, IN, Jamey Baker of Winchester, Joseph (Jennifer) Baker of Farmland, Jason (Fiancée Treva Wyatt) Baker of Cassopolis, MI; a sister, Bonnie Shaneyfelt of Winchester; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Baker whom passed away in 1996; two brothers, Bennie Garringer and Joe Garringer; and a daughter-in-law, Zaneatta A. Baker.
A graveside service for Betty will be at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved