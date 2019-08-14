|
|
Betty Jean Coffman, 91, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Brethren Home Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born January 29, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Arnold & Eathel Alexander Wallick. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and square dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 71 yrs. Glen Coffman; 2 daughters, Jackie (Shaun) Noggle-U.C., Indiana, Jennifer (Dave) Rice- Morgantown, Indiana; 5 grandchildren, Suzanne (Brad) Alspaugh, Ryan (Beth) Noggle, Eric (Jessica) Noggle, Evan (Angel) Rice, Kelly Rice; 10 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded by her parents; and a sister, Georgie Delarue.
No Public Calling Hours. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to be in Weimer Cemetery in Saratoga, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019