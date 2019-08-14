Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Coffman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Coffman Obituary
Betty Jean Coffman, 91, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Brethren Home Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born January 29, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Arnold & Eathel Alexander Wallick. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and square dancing.
Survivors include her husband of 71 yrs. Glen Coffman; 2 daughters, Jackie (Shaun) Noggle-U.C., Indiana, Jennifer (Dave) Rice- Morgantown, Indiana; 5 grandchildren, Suzanne (Brad) Alspaugh, Ryan (Beth) Noggle, Eric (Jessica) Noggle, Evan (Angel) Rice, Kelly Rice; 10 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded by her parents; and a sister, Georgie Delarue.
No Public Calling Hours. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to be in Weimer Cemetery in Saratoga, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now