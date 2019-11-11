|
|
Betty Jean Lyons age 92, of Portland passed away Saturday November 9, 2019 in the IU Jay County Hospital.
She was born in Darke County, Ohio on August 17, 1927 the daughter of Clifford and Alice (Stump) Good and grew up in Lightsville, Ohio area. She was married September 25, 1948 in Lightsville to Veryl G. Lyons and he passed away just a little over a week ago on October 29, 2019. They had been married for 71 years. Betty and her husband Veryl were owners and operators of Lyons Buick, Pontiac, GMC in Portland for many years.
She was a 1946 graduate of Jackson Township High School in Darke County, Ohio and was the secretary-treasurer and Salutatorian of her graduating class. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church belonging to both the chancel choir and adult handbell group. She was a member of the Jay County Hospital Aux for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano, golfing, traveling, going for walks and having coffee with her friends.
Surviving are a son Bruce Lyons (wife Gretchen) of Fishers, IN and one daughter Pati McLaughlin (husband Bryce) of Portland, two sisters Eileen McKnight (husband Harold) of Ansonia, Ohio and Mildred Turner of Greenville, Ohio, sister in law Pat Good Benson (husband Jim) of Union City, IN. Betty was preceded in death by brothers Kenneth Good of Greenville, Ronald Good of Castro Valley, CA, Glenn Good of Ft. Recovery and Wayne Good of Union City, IN.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at noon in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials can be made to the choice of the donor.
Online condolences at www.bairdfreeeman.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2019