Betty Jean Skiver, 90, of Union City, IN, passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born September 24, 1929 in Unionport, IN the daughter of Cordie Orville and Hattie Anna (Ledbetter) Shaffer. She was a homemaker.
Betty was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and past member of the Union City Eagles Lodge.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Kenneth Rex (wife, Barbara) of Greenville, OH; four daughters, Carletta Riser of Miller Creek, NC, Roxane Hammer of Greenville, OH, Sabrina Runkel of Union City, IN and Tonya Fleetwood (husband, Matthew) of Wakarusa, IN; a sister, Barbara Joan Wiley of Centerville, OH; nine grandchildren, Dana, Robert, Steven, William, Heidi, Rodney, Elizabeth, Travis and Cassie; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Dilman; and a granddaughter, Laurie.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family has elected for private family services. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery of Union City, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 6 to May 14, 2020.