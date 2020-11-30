1/
Betty Joan (Bickel) Snyder
1926 - 2020
Betty Joan (Bickel) Snyder, 94, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, Indiana. Betty was born January 27, 1926 in Randolph County to the late Omer & Clara Meeker Bickel. She worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division in Human Resources Dept, Harrison Company, and Bolen Insurance all in Union City. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Graduate of Wayne High School Class of 1944. Betty loved to read, cross stitching, and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher.? She is survived by a daughter: Susan (Gene) Marsh-U.C., Indiana , Grandchildren: Katie (Allen) Kerns, David (Jason) Marsh, Daniel (Jennifer) Marsh. Great Grandchildren: Parker, Campbell, and Reid Kerns, Norah & Rylan Marsh. Twin Sister: Beatrice Elliott.? Due to the Covid19 there will be no Public Services. Private Services will be held later at the convenience of the family with burial in New Lisbon Cemetery.?Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
