Betty Joan Stipp
1930 - 2020
Betty Joan Stipp, 89 of Winchester joined her Heavenly family late Saturday morning, May 2nd. It was a beautiful day, with the sun shining and a light breeze blowing.
Betty was born in Dunkirk, IN on June 8th, 1930 to Albert Wall and Leotha Mae Corbin. She attended Dunkirk High School.
Betty was blessed with 5 children: Debi (Chuck) Betz of Germany; Tim (Wilma) Stipp of Winchester; Doug Stipp (deceased 2018); Mark (Brenda) Stipp of Liberty, IN; and Carolyn Briggs of Winchester. Also 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She sure enjoyed their visits! Her sister, Ann Chowning survives in Winchester....they were quite a pair!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles Wall, and son Doug Stipp.
Betty Jo enjoyed journaling, reading, watching movies (Star Trek among many others) and family dinners with old stories, especially from her boys, but often wondered how they survived childhood and kept things hidden from her! She loved traveling to meet her daughter Debi and family while they were stationed in the Navy and many visits with her daughter Carolyn and laughing. She loved chocolate ice cream, well chocolate anything!
She was proud of her children and family.
Betty, Mom, Grandma, Tutu, Betty Grandma, and Gigi will be greatly missed.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 6 to May 14, 2020.
