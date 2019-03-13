Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty R. (Hufford) Bunch. View Sign

Betty R. (Hufford) Bunch, 84, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019. She was born in Union City Indiana on July 22, 1934 to Leonard and Oma Hufford. She married Jesse W. 'Bill' Bunch in 1954. She was a longtime resident of Ocala Florida where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church, before moving to be with her daughter in Panama City, FL.

She leaves behind two brothers, James Hufford of Union City, and Robert Hufford of Tampa; her children, Mike Bunch of Ocala, Beth Anslow of Panama City, and Sara Rust of Cambridge MA; her grandchildren, Brian Anslow, Steven Anslow, Christine Sahlin, Dash Rust and Magali Rust; and six great-grandchildren.

She was interred with her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make monetary donations to the National Spasmodic Torticollis Association. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 21, 2019

