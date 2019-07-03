Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 (765)-468-6616 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah May (Mosier) Riddlebarger, 78, of Farmland IN passed away Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at Westminster Village of Muncie, IN. She was born June 5, 1941 and was the daughter of John and Marietta (Richardson) Mosier. She was a 1959 graduate of Farmland High School and a dedicated homemaker who loved taking care of her home and family. She was an employee of Randolph County's Community and Family Services for more than 15 years where she transported local senior citizens to their medical appointments and assisted them with their weekly shopping. Beulah was also a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and the Farmland Friends Church for many years. Beulah loved playing bingo, working puzzles, and staying in touch with her many friends.

Beulah was united in marriage to David T. Riddlebarger on July 22, 1960, in Farmland, Indiana, and together they shared 55 years of marriage until his death May 1, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Hosier (husband, David) of Parker City, IN and Beth Walker (husband, Jason) of Glendale, CA; six grandchildren, Jayme Ramey (husband, Robert), Nicholas Walker, Lauren Patty (husband, Aaron), Lindsey Hosier, Lane Hosier (fiancé, Alexa Grady) and Lexi Hosier; and five great grandchildren, Elijah, Xavier, and Corinne Ramey, and Benjamin and Weston Patty. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents.

A service to celebrate Beulah's life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN, with Pastor Debbie Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Reitnour Cemetery of Ridgeville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Sunday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at Beulah May (Mosier) Riddlebarger, 78, of Farmland IN passed away Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at Westminster Village of Muncie, IN. She was born June 5, 1941 and was the daughter of John and Marietta (Richardson) Mosier. She was a 1959 graduate of Farmland High School and a dedicated homemaker who loved taking care of her home and family. She was an employee of Randolph County's Community and Family Services for more than 15 years where she transported local senior citizens to their medical appointments and assisted them with their weekly shopping. Beulah was also a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and the Farmland Friends Church for many years. Beulah loved playing bingo, working puzzles, and staying in touch with her many friends.Beulah was united in marriage to David T. Riddlebarger on July 22, 1960, in Farmland, Indiana, and together they shared 55 years of marriage until his death May 1, 2016.She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Hosier (husband, David) of Parker City, IN and Beth Walker (husband, Jason) of Glendale, CA; six grandchildren, Jayme Ramey (husband, Robert), Nicholas Walker, Lauren Patty (husband, Aaron), Lindsey Hosier, Lane Hosier (fiancé, Alexa Grady) and Lexi Hosier; and five great grandchildren, Elijah, Xavier, and Corinne Ramey, and Benjamin and Weston Patty. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents.A service to celebrate Beulah's life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN, with Pastor Debbie Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Reitnour Cemetery of Ridgeville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Sunday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 3 to July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close