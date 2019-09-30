|
Beverly Ann (Dawson) Mock, 77, of Ridgeville, Ind., died at her home with family around her on September 27, 2019.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, William W. Mock; two sons, William W. Mock Jr., Castle, Germany and Bradley D. Mock, Ridgeville; three daughters, Kimberly A. Ellison (Michael), Monroe City, MO, Jody L. Lanter (Tracy), Winchester, Ind., Kristie K. Ross, (Kurt), Edgar Springs, MO.; two sisters, Donna Saunders (Ralph), Monroe, Ind., and Nancy Anthony, (Ed), Arcanum, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in in death by mother and father, George and Velma Dawson, Manor; brother, Larry Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Darlene Reynolds.
There will not be any services. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2019