Beverly Ann (Dawson) Mock

Beverly Ann (Dawson) Mock Obituary
Beverly Ann (Dawson) Mock, 77, of Ridgeville, Ind., died at her home with family around her on September 27, 2019.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, William W. Mock; two sons, William W. Mock Jr., Castle, Germany and Bradley D. Mock, Ridgeville; three daughters, Kimberly A. Ellison (Michael), Monroe City, MO, Jody L. Lanter (Tracy), Winchester, Ind., Kristie K. Ross, (Kurt), Edgar Springs, MO.; two sisters, Donna Saunders (Ralph), Monroe, Ind., and Nancy Anthony, (Ed), Arcanum, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in in death by mother and father, George and Velma Dawson, Manor; brother, Larry Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Darlene Reynolds.
There will not be any services. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2019
