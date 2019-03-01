Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Anne Hardt. View Sign

Bonnie Anne Hardt, age 59 of Crossville, TN passed away February 23, 2019. She was born August 5, 1959, in Winchester, IN, the daughter of Richard and Lawana Puccini Hyre. She was the owner of Hardt Photography for many years and was also a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband Byron Hardt of Crossville, mother and stepfather Lawana and Dave Tarter of Richmond, IN, children Cheyanne Lee Hardy and her husband Benjamin of Calgary, Alberta, Jesse Hardt and his wife Katie of Crossville, Benjamin Byron Hardt and his wife Meghan of Athens, TN, and Laurel Elizabeth Hardt of Crossville, TN, grandchildren James Carleton Hardy and Marilyn Rose Hardy, and sisters Kathy Ward and her husband Frank of Richmond, IN, and Betsy Chastain and her husband Tyson of Knoxville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Hyre, her twin sister Connie Hyre, and an Angel Baby Hardt.

Bonnie spent her life supporting and taking care of children. In addition to her four living children and one Angel Baby, she sponsored numerous children internationally, was on the school board in Texas, volunteered with the Families and Schools Together organization in Crossville, was a Brownie Girl Scout leader, and spent countless hours teaching and reading to children. She was a loving and excellent wife, mom, sister, aunt, and Mum Mum. She will live on in our hearts and memories.

2371 Highway 127 South

Crossville , TN 38572

