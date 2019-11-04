|
Boyd Harris Jr., 90, passed away on October, 28 2019 at Reid Hospital Hospice Care of Richmond Indiana. He quietly slipped away in the arms of his loving Daughters.
Boyd was born on July 31, 1929 in Henderson Kentucky to Boyd an Dorothy Ethel Harris who precedes him in death, along with the love of his life Lula Mae Harris ,one Son Boyd Harris Jr. the 3rd, one Brother Thomas Harris, Sister Bertha Miller, Grandson Ronnie Dale Holden, Granddaughters Rebecca Lynn Blevins, Chandra Cooper, Sons In-Law Dave White, Randy Cummins, Frank Holden
Surviving Boyd, five daughters along with spouses are: Pamela Jo White, Fountain Run, Kentucky; Cathy Jo Cummins, Mt. Vernon, Indiana; Cindy Jean & Roger Arnold, Greenfield, Indiana; Sandra Kay & Timothy Cox, Winchester, Indiana; Jackie Ann & Christopher Dimiceli, Russiaville, Indiana; Sharon Renee & Keith Carson, Indianapolis, Indiana. Daughter-in-law Patricia Harris of Indianapolis, Indiana. Son-in-laws Samuel Finch and Charles Chamness. Sisters-in-law Linda Reed and Myrna Delgadillo all reside in Indianapolis, Indiana. One Sister, Joyce & lifelong friend and brother-in-law Jack Paff, Indianapolis, Indiana. Boyd was also blessed with twenty one grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren for a total of sixty five grandchildren. One furbaby Smoky Cox and several nieces and nephews.
Boyd enjoyed Crossword Puzzles, Jigsaw Puzzles of any kind. He loved the Chicago Bulls, working on car engines, Gospel and country music, taking care of yard work, western movies and buying gadgets.
Boyd was a loving, caring, compassionate man, father, son, husband, brother, uncle, friend, babysitter, neighbor, taxi driver, care giver, to name a few of the titles he had taken on through the years. Never expecting anything in return, he chose to help those in need from the kindness of his heart.
Boyd raised his family on the west side of Indianapolis, was a truck driver for Sam Rose Produce when he retired. For the last fifteen years he resided in Winchester, Indiana. Boyd chose direct cremation, no viewing, no service. His only request was that his ashes be dispersed by his daughters in the place where he was born, raised and loved.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2019