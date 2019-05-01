Brenda L. Grimes, 64, of Union City, Indiana passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. She was born September 8, 1954 in Union City, Indiana the daughter of Richard Harshman and Ann Smock Senior. She was a 1973 graduate of Union City Community High School.
Survivors include daughter, Tia (Stuart) Stevens of Indpls., Indiana; grandchildren, Lauryn, Gabrielle, and Aaron; step-grandson, Aaron; father, Richard "Pappy" Harshman; mother and father-in-law, John (Betty) Grimes; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Kim) Grimes; niece, Angela (Jayson) Busbee; nephew, John Grimes; and great-nieces also.
She was preceded by her husband, John M Grimes; mother, Ann Senior; step-father, Bud Senior; step-mother, Judy Harshman.
A Celebration of Brenda's life will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana with calling from 2:00 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will be held in the Lisbon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Reichard Funeral Home Inc. entrusted with services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 1 to May 9, 2019