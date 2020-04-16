|
Bruce Dean Oswalt, 84, passed away at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1935 to Roland and Marguerite (Bright) Oswalt in Wabash, Indiana.
After graduating as salutatorian of his high school class, Bruce attended Purdue University where he was in the Navy ROTC. He graduated from Purdue with a B.S. in Science and Agriculture and then served as an officer, LTJG, aboard the U.S.S. Stone County LST-1141 throughout the Pacific, including ports in Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. After completing his military service, Bruce taught high school science and agriculture.
Bruce married Rita-Heidi Beck on May 21, 1961. Soon after their marriage, he was awarded a National Defense Education Act Fellowship that enabled him to earn a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Purdue. He went on to earn his Ed.S. in Administration and Supervision.
He was selected for the position of Supervising Counselor for the U.S. Department of Defense Overseas School Systems in Nuremberg, Karlsruhe and Bitburg, Germany. After ten years, he returned to the United States and worked for Marion High School. In 1976 he became Director of Guidance and Counseling at Winchester Community High School where he worked for 21 years. He served on many educational committees throughout the state, Our Saviour Lutheran Church council, and was a member of Winchester Kiwanis.
He was a wonderful, caring father and grandfather; a loving, devoted husband; a man of faith, strength and great character. He found ways to bring a smile and a laugh to those he met, was genuinely invested in the students he helped, and gave all of himself to those he loved.
He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his wife of almost 59 years, his children Krystal & Paul Ferguson, Karine Oswalt, Brian Oswalt, and Kirstin Wallace; his grandchildren Heidi Ferguson, David Oswalt, Anna Wallace, Amelia Oswalt and John "Jack" Wallace; his brother Alan Oswalt, sister Janice Rose, his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the restrictions currently in place, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bruce Dean Oswalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Randolph County, 120 West Washington Street, Winchester, Indiana 47394.
