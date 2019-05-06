Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B.W. "Mac" McGunegill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

B.W. "Mac" McGunegill, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, May 4.

He was born in Richmond, Indiana on May 20, 1933, to William Reuben & Fern Rose McGunegill, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1951 graduate of Lynn High School, receiving the Lynn Lions Club Sportsmanship Award that year, and attended Franklin College. He served in the US Army from 1953-55.

Mac owned McGunegill & Son Convenience Store in Lynn and was a gas and fuel oil distributor for Marathon Oil for 53 years, retiring in 1998.

Mac drove a school bus 17 years for Washington Township Schools. He served on the Holding Corp. for the new Randolph Southern School and served on the Randolph Southern School Board from 1974-1978. He was honored as Grand Marshal of Lynn Community Days in 2004 and served on the Reid Foundation board for five years.

Mac was a 50-year member of Winchester Masonic Lodge #56; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Fort Wayne; and was a faithful member of the Spartanburg United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent. He lived in Richmond from 1995 until recently moving to Winchester.

Mac is survived by his wife, the former Susan J. Clark, whom he married on May 7, 1994; sons, Michael A. McGunegill and Stephen B. McGunegill; stepson, Chris Rector; grandchildren, Monica McGunegill Harvey, Ashley McGunegill, Tyler McGunegill, Shane McGunegill and Brian McGunegill; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Harvey, Colton Harvey and Paisley Harvey; and his special canine friend, Bella.

