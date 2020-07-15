C. Diane Debolt passed with family by her side the early morning of July 5, 2020 at Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Winchester Indiana, Diane picked up her brushes and painted the most beautiful sunrise as she journeyed on to her final destination.

On July 26, 1949, Charlotte Diane DeBolt was blessed to the late Ruby (Adcock) Walters and the late Charles "Dick" DeBolt. She grew up in Union City and was a 1967 graduate of Union City Community High School. Diane also obtained an associates degree in Graphic Art from Sinclair Community College in Dayton Ohio.

March 14, 1991, Diane married William "Glen" Rice and together, they shared many wonderful unforgettable years. Along with her husband, she leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories, her daughter, Tracy D Sheffer (Lesa Honn), Union City Indiana, 2 grandsons Steven Sheffer and Clayton Sheffer, both also of Union City Indiana. Stepchildren Eugene "Gene" Rice of Trotwood Ohio and Alison Rice. Brothers Robert "Bob" (Kathy) DeBolt, Union City Indiana, Ted Walters, Troy Ohio. Sisters Teresa Walters Corn, Union City Indiana, Tracy (Joe) Barr, New Madison Ohio. Brother and sisters in law Elden "Gene" Rice, Juanita Jordon, Wanda Louise Crawford, Patricia Madison, Lucille (Larry) Madison, Brenda (Larry) Evans and Debbie (Bob) Bloom, all of Dayton and surrounding areas, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Diane will be welcomed by her son Steve Sheffer, sister Debbie DeBolt, nephew Charles (Chuck) DeBolt, and sister in law Barbara Coates.

As I sit back and reflect, trying to find the right words to describe my mom, I keep coming back to amazing and awesome. Amazing starts with her career at UCBC where she worked as a welder on the King line for many years. As I grew up, many people have come to me and told the stories of what an amazing welder she was. They said she was the best and could outweld any man there. Amazing would also follow through in her artwork. I don't feel like I have ever been able to see the soul of a person through their work as I did hers. Nature, wildlife, birds, flowers...that was her home, the things she was most passionate about.

Awesome would describe my love for her. I'm pretty sure that she never learned the meaning of fear and the words "I can't" never crossed her lips. That's who she was and how we were raised. We were water skiing at age 5, riding dirt bikes at age 7, and on horseback before we were even born.

I have learned so many things simply by sitting back and watching just how amazing she was. Her words of wisdom and constructive criticism will guide me through the rest of my days. Perseverance seems to be our family motto and for that, I am blessed and will carry on her legacy until we are together again.

She has requested there be no funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cromes & Edwards Funeral Home of Sidney, Ohio. Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Our family would like to give special thanks to the entire crew at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-all of the nurses that cared for my mom were top notch to say the least. Shout out to Angela in the ER for making her feel safe. We can't even begin to express what an amazing nurse Caleb is, our angel who accompanied her through her "final rodeo." God Bless you all.

