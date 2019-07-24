Carl Maurice Jarrett, 82, passed away suddenly of natural causes on July 19, 2019, at his home in Ramona, California. He was born September 18, 1936, in Winchester, Indiana, the son of Everett and Dorothy Jarrett. He grew up and raised his children in Ridgeville and Winchester, Indiana. He worked for Anchor Hocking/Anchor Glass Container Corp. for 37 years. He transferred from the Winchester, Indiana plant to Jacksonville, Florida then ultimately to corporate in Tampa, Florida where he retired. In 1999, he and Hedy moved to Ramona, California where they resided until his death.

Carl enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, boating, camping, and was a little league coach for many years where he touched many lives. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ramona.

He is survived by his loving wife just short of their 62nd wedding anniversary Hedy Davis Jarrett, his children Tammy (Jay) Morrow of Ramona, California and Gary (Patricia) Jarrett of Zanesville, Ohio, his grandchildren Morgan Collins Helmstetler, Jake (Angela) Morrow, Matthew Collins, Richard Egyed, Brandelyn (Jeff) Jarrett Beighley, Paulina Jarrett, Stephen Jarrett, and Melanie Jarrett and great-grandchildren, Aspen, Braxton and Brookes Helmstetler and Charlotte and Broderick Morrow, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Everett and Stephen Jarrett, his parents and a sister Nova Jarrett Caylor.

Following Carl's wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Christian Church, 404 8th St., Ramona, CA 92065. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ramona Food and Clothes Closet, 773 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.

The family wishes to thank Cal Fire Station 81 who have been at his home many times in the last 20 years responding to emergency calls and taking care of Carl with the utmost dignity and compassion. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019