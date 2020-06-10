Carol Jean Drake, age 57, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Lutz, Florida after an extended illness.

Carol was born September 23, 1962 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Elzie and Audrey Cockerham. She lived in Union City, Indiana until 2019. She spent 29 years in Union City with her good friend Ronnie Lambdin as a loved member of the Lambdin family. She relocated to Florida in November 2019, where she lived with two of her sisters.

Carol most recently worked at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, Indiana, and at Cooper Farms Processing in St. Henry, Ohio.

She is survived by her four sons, Chris Drake, Bobby Drake, Casey Drake, and Kyle Drake; her two grandchildren Landon Ares Drake, and Janessa Jean Lynn Drake; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Deanna Trotter, Dee and Dick Farra, Mary and Tom Schulz, and Morgan Wright; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Lester and Donna Cockerham, Kenneth and Susan Cockerham, and Elzie Cockerham. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Wright; her sisters-in-law Dianne Cockerham, and Rhonda Cockerham; and brother-in-law Robert Trotter.

Due to the Covid virus, a private service will be held later in the fall when restrictions are lifted to allow people to gather and remember Carol. An announcement of date and time will be made on Facebook.

