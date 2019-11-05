Home

Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Carolyn Frazier
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lisbon Cemetery
Union City, IN
Carolyn "Susie" Frazier


1945 - 2019
Carolyn "Susie" Frazier Obituary
Carolyn 'Susie' Frazier, age 74, of Celina, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Otterbein St. Marys. She was born September 27, 1945 in Portland, Indiana to Duane & Leona (Warren) Welch of Union City.
On June 5, 1964 she married Joe Frazier and he survives in Celina; other survivors include a son Tony & Nancy Frazier of Montezuma; sons-in-law Jim Buening of Coldwater and Ron Brookhart of Montezuma; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and siblings Sharon & Rick Williams of Union City, IN, Don & Theresa Welch of Union City, OH and Ron Welch of Portland. She is preceded in death by two daughters Lisa Buening and Cathy Brookhart. Susie enjoyed spending time with her family and she formerly worked at Buckeye Apparel in Coldwater, Jay Garment and Alphabet both in Portland.
Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday with a service at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lisbon Cemetery in Union City, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Animal Protection League of Mercer County. Condolences can be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
