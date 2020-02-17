|
|
Carolyn (Reynolds) Koon, 81, passed away in her home after an extended illness on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born April 25, 1938, on the family farm at the corner of Bockhofer Rd and Roundbarn Rd in Wayne County.
Her parents were Emanuel and Zella (Cannon) Reynolds. While she was growing up in Saratoga, IN, her parents ran a restaurant in which the whole family worked. She attended Saratoga High School where she was a cheerleader.
She began dating Robert (Bob) Koon at the age of 15, when he was 18. They married a year later on January 15, 1955. They eventually moved to New Pittsburg, IN and raised their three children, Rick, Randy and Kathy, and she was mostly a stay-at-home mom. She sometimes worked summers at the Campbell Soup factory in Saratoga.
Once their children were grown, she and Bob lived in Ohio for 11 years until Bob retired in 1998, at which time they moved back home to Winchester. They had just moved in with their daughter and son-in-law this past January.
Carolyn will be most remembered for her service to others, most often free-of-charge. She always helped her neighbors with babysitting, reupholstering furniture, decorating, sewing, crafts, giving perms and haircuts, and she was always happy to cook meals for them. In later years, she provided Home Health Care for the elderly. She enjoyed heading up dinners and celebrations at her church, Saratoga Church of God. She was a devoted animal lover who over her lifetime provided sanctuary to hundreds of cats--they always seemed to find her and she always fed them. Mamma and Oreo are still with us now.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Koon; their three children: Rick Koon (wife Jodi), Randy Koon (wife Dianne) and Kathy Shaneyfelt (husband Reney); Grandchildren: Greg Koon (wife Deanna), Jessica Holt, Angela Fielder (husband Matt), Kendra Thomas (partner Cortney), Stuart Thomas (wife Brittney) and Taylor Koon; Great-grandchildren: Makayla, Anthony, Aaliyah, Kullen, Bryten, Elijah, Addelynn and Ezekiel; Sister-in-law, Janice Black; Nephews: Steve Poling, Mark Poling, Dan Leonard, Dave Leonard (wife Rhonda) and Bill Leonard (wife Kelly); and several great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel and Zella Reynolds; her sister, Velma Jean (Reynolds) Galyon; and a nephew, Rob Leonard.
Carolyn's Memorial Service will be held at the Saratoga Church of God, 107 E. Main Street, Saratoga, on Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00pm. Friends and family may call before the service, at 1:00pm. There will be a meal in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service.
Donations may be made to Via Quest Hospice at 3411 N. Briarwood Lane, Muncie, IN 47304, 1-855-289-1722.
Neptune Society in Indianapolis is handling the arrangements, and Elmridge Funeral Home, 4600 W. Kilgore Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 is assisting.
