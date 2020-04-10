|
|
Carolyn M. Warren 83, of Union City, Ohio passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Carolyn was born February 17, 1937 in Mercer County, Ohio to the late Urban G. & Martha T. Sutter Wirkner. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was active in Ladies of the Altar Society.
Survivors include 3 sons, Gregory (Kay) Warren- Wilburton, Oklahoma, Douglas Warren-U.C., Indiana, Michael Warren- U.C., Ohio; 7 grandchildren, Kyle Warren, Sarah (Chris) Yeagle, Julia (Sean) Warren, Abbey Warren, Quincy Warren, Spencer Warren, Shelby Warren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sarah (Phil) Pensabene- Houston, Texas, Suzanne (Ron) Campbell; a brother, Ben (Carla) Wirkner- Noblesville, Indiana; Friend like a sister, Julie Amspaugh.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Union City, Indiana. Burial will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Union City, Indiana. Memorials can be made to Darke County Cancer Services or Masses to the Church.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 21, 2020