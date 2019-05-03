Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Renee Rush. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary



Carrie was a very loving, hardworking, and caring person. She worked as a cook at Randolph Nursing Home which was like a second family to her. She did so many wonderful things and became the employee of the year.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Scott Rush, her childhood best friend Susan Carter, her four children, and her two grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Carrie's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the East Street Congregational Christian Church in Winchester, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 3-8 p.m., on Monday, May 6 at the church.

