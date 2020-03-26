|
Charles Duane Addington, 86, of Winchester passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1933, in Huntsville to Henry and Bernice (Brosey) Addington. On May 26, 1955, Charles married Ruth (Anderson Addington.
Charles was 1951 graduate of Huntsville High School. He worked as a Moorman's Feed salesman. Charles attended Sparrow Creek Friends Church. He enjoyed vintage tractors, especially John Deere. He also enjoyed country music and watching the Andy Griffith Show.
Charles is survived by his sons, Thomas Addington and Mike (Joy) Addington; a daughter, Marilyn Bird; grandchildren, Dillan Addington, Angela (Jerimiah) Hayden, Gabriel Addington, Ruthy Addington, and Noah Addington; several great grandchildren; a sister, Anita Addington; and a brother, Clayton Addington.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Anderson) Addington, his parents; and brothers, Jean Addington, Bob Addington, and Henry Addington, Jr.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 7, 2020