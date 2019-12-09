Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. "Chuck" Davis


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. "Chuck" Davis Obituary
Charles E. "Chuck" Davis, 76, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pine Knoll in Winchester, IN. He was born June 18, 1943 son of the late Eldred and Ilene Gorrel Davis in Bryan, OH.
Chuck worked as a Railroad Maintenance Foreman for Conrail, he was also a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.
Survivors include his wife 30+ years, Lola Stapleton Davis; a son, Nevin (Brandy) Cline; grandchildren, Alex Shimp, Andrew Cline, Kylee (David) Gregg, Nik Cline, Dylan (Bree) Anderson; great grandchildren, Teddy Anderson and Charlotte Gregg; sister, Chari Saneda; father-in-law, Wendell Stapleton; sister-in-laws, Teriana Kelsay and Dottie Davis; brother-in-law, George Kelsay; special niece, Jade Hill along with several other nieces and nephews; and his Fur-baby companion Elli Mae.
He was preceded by his parents; a son, Tracy Cline "2017;" siblings, LeRoy Davis and Darlene Gubbins.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M. Thursday December 12, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -