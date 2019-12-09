|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Davis, 76, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pine Knoll in Winchester, IN. He was born June 18, 1943 son of the late Eldred and Ilene Gorrel Davis in Bryan, OH.
Chuck worked as a Railroad Maintenance Foreman for Conrail, he was also a U.S. Marine Corp veteran.
Survivors include his wife 30+ years, Lola Stapleton Davis; a son, Nevin (Brandy) Cline; grandchildren, Alex Shimp, Andrew Cline, Kylee (David) Gregg, Nik Cline, Dylan (Bree) Anderson; great grandchildren, Teddy Anderson and Charlotte Gregg; sister, Chari Saneda; father-in-law, Wendell Stapleton; sister-in-laws, Teriana Kelsay and Dottie Davis; brother-in-law, George Kelsay; special niece, Jade Hill along with several other nieces and nephews; and his Fur-baby companion Elli Mae.
He was preceded by his parents; a son, Tracy Cline "2017;" siblings, LeRoy Davis and Darlene Gubbins.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M. Thursday December 12, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019