Charles H. Greenman, Jr., (Chuck) was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 16, 1927 to Charles and Lucille Gaddie Greenman. His parents helped begin the church which is now St Matthews Methodist Church in St. Matthews, Kentucky, in 1938 where his sisters Lucille Hoke (deceased) and Mary Elizabeth (Sue) Aldridge were charter members.? The church had an active Scout Troop and he became Troop 314's first Eagle Scout in 1939. At age 18 he enlisted in the Navy in April 1945. While at the Great Lakes Naval Base, the war ended but he was assigned to the USS Fremont, which was Admiral Halsey's flag ship in the Pacific. As a Signalman Seaman First Class at Pearl Harbor they brought back our military from Bikini, Okinawa, Guam, and Nagoya, Japan. After traveling 100,000 miles, his unit was discharged, and with the GI bill he decided to attend Lindsey Wilson Methodist College in Colombia, Kentucky, in 1946. There he saw "a very pretty lady", who served him at the soda bar. Christine Matthews became his life partner in 1947. After graduation, they moved to Lexington where he got his degree at the University of Kentucky and daughter Ann was born in 1950. He had to collect $100 on his paper route from his 400 customers to pay the hospital bill. To this day, they are loyal UK basketball fans. That same year he reported for training as a professional for the Boy Scouts of America and was assigned to Charleston, West Virginia, where their son Charles (Carlos) was born. His next assignments led him to Chicago, Muncie, Philmont Scout Ranch, Cimarron, New Mexico, Dallas, and Long Island, New York, where he successfully took a council in debt to multimillion gains with 40,000 youth which included 7,000 young women in the Explorers. He also hired some of the first women to head up the 2,000 member Handicap Division. Between 1977-1987 he led the nation's councils in budget growth and youth served. He said, "Scouting was the greatest experience of my life because it mastered the art of learning by doing". Chuck also earned a Distinguished Eagle Award in 1987 and built their retirement home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. During his retirement, he formed 3 Endowment funds for the churches where they attended. In 2000 they decided to move to the warmer climate of Tucson, Arizona. In 2006, they moved back to Campbellsville, Kentucky to be close to family and their final move was to Winchester, Indiana. They are members of the Deerfield United Methodist Church. He was active Rotarian and enjoyed playing golf and hiking. He loved taking his children and grandchildren on trips across the country to many national parks and even drove to Acapulco, Mexico. He died on Feb.16, 2019, at the age of 91.? Chuck is survived by his wife Chris of 71 years.; sister Mary Elizabeth (Sue) of Westport, Kentucky; daughter Ann and son-in-law Mel Barnell, Modoc, Indiana; son Carlos and daughter-in-law Carole Greenman of Ojo Caliente, New Mexico; grandchildren Aaron Barnell, wife Carla, and great-granddaughter Aurelia of Las Vegas, Nevada,; Christa and son-in-law Todd Bunner of Grand Haven, Michigan; Jared and wife Christine Barnell and great-grandchildren Avery and Aidric of Muncie; granddaughters Annelise Williamson of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Annie Greenman and Lily Greenman of Dallas, Texas.

A memorial service will be scheduled for the family at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 7735 N US 27, Ridgeville, IN 47380, Harrisville Congregational Christian Church for Scout Troop 17, 4900 E. South Street, Union City 47390 or Troop 58 c/o Bill Bower 215 S. Main St., Winchester, IN 47394.

