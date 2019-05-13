Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Norman "Yogi" Young. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Yogi" Norman Young, 86, of Winchester passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. Holding his hand was his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (Hall) Young.

Charles was born on March 23, 1933 in Greenville, OH, to the late Clarence Otho Young and the late Hazel "Marie" (Erwin) Young. As soon as he turned 18, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Charles served bravely and proudly in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning stateside after the war, he began a 33 ½ year-long career at Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation in Winchester, IN.

On January 26, 1957, Charles and Mary were married at her parents' house in Union City, IN. They resided in Union City after marriage and raised their four children, Adine "Marie" (Darrell) Wilson of Cambridge City, IN, Jacquealine "Jackie" (Relis) Young of Winchester, the late James Young of Winchester, and Diana Caldwell of Winchester. The couple settled in Winchester in 1985 in preparation for Charles' retirement from Anchor a year later.

Since his retirement in 1986, Charles lived the rest of his days fishing, working with his CB radios, and reading crime novels. He dedicated every Monday and Tuesday evening to the WWE. He made sure to take care of his wife and eagerly helped to raise his 11 grandchildren. He was a family man, through and through.

In addition to his wife Mary and his three surviving children, Marie, Jackie, and Diane, Charles leaves behind brothers Ronald (Rita) Young, Robert Young, William (Barbara) Young, Walter (Betty) Young, and Scott Young, 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Marie, his only son James Young, brothers Lonnie Young, Donnie Young, Leslie McKinley, Paul Young, Raymond Young, James Young, and John Young, sisters Mable Young and Annie McKinley, and two grandsons, Daniel Wilson and James Young, Jr.

Funeral services for Charles will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Military services will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

