Charlotte "Susie" Marie Kennedy, 55, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 23, 1963 in Tampa, Florida to the late Clayton & Charlotte Sue Bolin Peters. Susie loved her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. ? She is survived by her children, Brandy Nicole Keen-Monroe, Tenn., Brandon (Bre) Keith Kennedy-U.C., Indiana, Christopher Clayton Campbell- U.C., Indiana; grandchildren, Skylee Ray Keen, Jackson Keith Kennedy, Raven Marie Kennedy; 4 step-grandchildren, Novalie and Koltyn Kennedy, Jayley & Peyton Keen; 2 sisters, Roselyn Hughes-U. C., Ohio, Donna Tedrow-U.C., Indiana. ? Preceded by Parents; Brother, Doug Tedrow. ?Services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Visitation from 10:00 a.m. till time of services Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Weimer Cemetery with Rev. Dave Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 3 to June 11, 2019