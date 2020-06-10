Chris Duane Foudray, 57, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born March 1, 1963 to Samuel H. and Joyce Ellen (Barns) Foudray.
Chris was born and raised in Winchester and then lived in Lynn for 30 years. He graduated from Winchester Community High School in 1981. Chris worked for Cintas for over 30 years. He enjoyed sports, his family, muscle cars, music, and was the best pap. His grandkids were his life.
Chris is survived by his two daughters, Shana (Andrew) Ward and Alisha (Ryan Rogers) Foudray; six grandchildren, Kierra Ward, Alanis Ward, Hadleigh Durham, Emree Lee, Tyan, and Scarlett Rogers; a brother, Richard (Nancy) Foudray; a sister, Sandra Harden; and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Joyce Foudray; and a sister, Reta Mackin.
A public graveside service for Chris will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Chyanne Westlake officiating.
A celebration of Chris' life will be at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his daughter Shana's house, 3908 E. State Road 28, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.