Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher C. "Chris" York


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher C. "Chris" York Obituary
Christopher C. "Chris" York, 48, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6.
Chris was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 14, 1970 to Larry D. and Barbara L. Booher York Ward.
Chris attended Randolph Southern High School. He formerly worked in construction and enjoyed being a CNC mill operator. Chris was a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and fishing.
Chris will be missed by his parents, Barbara and Lawson Ward, Jr. Lawson was Chris Dad from the age of three years. Chris will also be missed by his children, Brittany Ballenger, Kalee Ballenger, Deven Covington and Damon York; grandchildren, Layla Ballenger and Joseph Ballenger; and grandmother, Dotty Hutchison.
Pastor Ray Ellis will conduct a funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 11 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am–12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 11, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now