Clarence was an Electrician and all around handyman that could fix whatever he set his mind to. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1534, American Legion and Eagles #2790, was an avid Nascar fan especially a fan of Dale and Dale Jr. Clarence also had many awards from his years of bowling.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Connie Johnson Norris; children, Barbie (Gary) Charles, Crisann Holmes both of Greenville, OH; Jeremy (Tara) Norris of Union City, OH; grandchildren, Lee, Taralyn, and Jacob Charles, Caleb Holmes, Jesse Goney, Kennedy, Makenzie, Isaac, Jaydn, Jake and Jarrett "Budder" Norris; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Pat) Norris, Betty Zeller, Carol (Jim) Holsapple, Wanda (Leroy) Billenstien and Lavonne (Ed) Sharp; nieces and nephews also.

A celebration of life service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 515 W. Oak St, Union City, IN with the Rev. Geoff Grow officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.

