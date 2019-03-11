Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Edward Weist. View Sign

Bradenton, Florida - Clarence Edward Weist, 66, passed away March 2, 2019 after an extended battle with congestive heart disease.

He was born August 13, 1952 in Greenville, Ohio to Clarence and Lucille (Stephan) Weist. He grew up in Union City, Ind. and competed in high school wrestling, golf and baseball. He had perfect attendance in high school and he graduated in 1970. He attended Ball State University and graduated in 1975.

Clarence was well-known by people by his nickname, CW. He never married and had no children. He was a big fan of all sports and loved to fish and play golf. He enjoyed reading about people and events in history and kept many newspapers and history articles.

He worked at the Rod an Reel Restaurant on Anna Maria Island, FL for twenty years. He loved to talk to people an learn about there lives.

Clarence is survived by his sister Linda (Larry) Bolinger and brother David (Carolyn) Weist several nieces and nephews and 35 cousins.

A memorial service is planned in Bradenton, FL at a later date. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019

