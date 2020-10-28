Clarence Frazier, 85, passed away October 26, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born September 11, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio son of the late Cecil and Helen (Weaver) Frazier.
Clarence served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer and Polled Hereford cattle breeder. He loved everything about the farm life, especially enjoyed collecting Case toy tractors. Clarence leaned heavily on his faith and was a member of Jericho Friends Meeting where he served on the Cemetery Board and the James Moorman Scholarship Committee.
Survivors include his children, Jeff (Trena) Frazier of Union City, IN and Deborah (Andy) Gropp of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Eric (Erin Lewis) Frazier, Pamela (Josh) Thornburg and Roy Frazier; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Frazier, Kaitlyn Frazier and Emma Thornburg.
He was preceded by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Lou (Weiss) Frazier; parents and siblings, Francis Frazier, Russell Frazier, Betty Moystner and Roy Lee Frazier.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. A celebration of Life Service will be held at Jericho Friends Meeting at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Jericho Friends Meeting, 4010 E. 100 S., Winchester, IN 47394 or the James Moorman Scholarship fund c/o Brian Edwards, 7660 N. US Hwy 27, Ridgeville, IN 47380.
