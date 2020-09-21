1/
Clay P. Fogleman
1956 - 2020
Clay P. Fogleman, 64, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. He was born April 26, 1956, in Orange, California to Kenneth D. and Delphine M. (Gwodzdz) Fogleman. He graduated from Clarenceville High School in Michigan and completed courses at Ivy Tech in Indianapolis. He was a master craftsman woodworker and retired from Design Industries in Indianapolis due to his health.
Clay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester where he was serving as a Deacon and member of the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was ready to go to the Farmland Conservation Club anytime to fish.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his step-mother, Suzanne Fogleman, where he resided for the past 13 years; his daughter, Katelyn Fogleman of Noblesville; his siblings, Earl, Paul and Cliff Fogleman and Lynn Lucas of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his fur babies, Taco, R.K., Libby, and Bobcat.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of life for Clay on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, with Rev. Rex Espiritu officiating. Interment will be in Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester. Memorial donations in Clay's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Franklin St., Winchester, IN 47394 or to the family, in care of Walker Funeral Home, 248 E. South St., Winchester, IN 47394
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
