Clayton Lee Addington, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Lodge at Summers Pointe in Winchester. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Winchester, to Henry T. and Bernice (Brosey) Addington.
Clayton retired from GTE in Winchester, where he was a supervisor. He was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #1956 and the Shrine in Ft. Wayne, as well as the Ridgeville American Legion. Clayton enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards.
Clayton is survived by his three daughters, Diana (Fiancé Tim Smith) Woodings, Connie (Tim) Yost of Winchester, Terri (companion Gary Jenkins) Foudray of Winchester; his companion, Evelyn Lindner of Winchester and her two sons, Matt (Mona K) Gard and Denny (Glenna) Gard; a half-sister, Anita Addington; four grandchildren, Lori Graham, John (K.C.) Reynolds, Cody (Stephanie) Yost, and Lori (Russ) Newcomb; 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Gene Addington, Bob Addington, and Charles Addington; and a half-brother, Henry Addington, Jr.
A private family service will be at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Daniel Edwards officiating.
Friends and family may call from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.